FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Take On Trail Blazers On March 8

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. Siakam's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Siakam totaled 26 points and two steals in his most recent game, a 128-117 loss to the Lakers on March 6. Siakam is tops on his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.1 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News