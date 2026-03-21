Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Spurs On March 21

In his last game on March 8, Siakam put up 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Siakam leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.6 points per game.

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