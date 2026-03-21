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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Spurs On March 21

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 21. Siakam's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Siakam put up 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Siakam leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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