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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Magic On March 23

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 23. Siakam's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Siakam tallied 14 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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