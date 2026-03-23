Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Magic On March 23

Siakam tallied 14 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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