Pascal Siakam And Pacers Play Lakers On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Siakam recorded 37 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 128-126 win over the Magic. Siakam leads his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.