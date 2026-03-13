Pascal Siakam And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Siakam had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Siakam is tops on his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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