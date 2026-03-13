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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 13. Siakam's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Siakam had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Siakam is tops on his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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