Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Siakam put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Siakam leads his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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