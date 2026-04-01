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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 1. Siakam's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Siakam put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Siakam leads his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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