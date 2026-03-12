FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Wizards On March 12

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11, Banchero tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News