Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Timberwolves On March 7

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Banchero's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Banchero recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.0 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.0). At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

