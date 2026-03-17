Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Thunder On March 17

In his most recent action, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Banchero had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Banchero is tops on his squad in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Thunder are allowing 107.7 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.