Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Raptors On March 29
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Banchero tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.8 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 112.3 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.