Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Raptors On March 29

Banchero tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.8 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.3 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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