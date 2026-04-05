Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Pelicans On April 5

In his last appearance, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Banchero totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.4 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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