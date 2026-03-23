Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pacers On March 23

Banchero put up 16 points, six assists and three steals in his last action, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are giving up 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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