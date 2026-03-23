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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pacers On March 23

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Banchero put up 16 points, six assists and three steals in his last action, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are giving up 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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