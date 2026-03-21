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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Lakers On March 21

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 21. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Banchero tallied 20 points and seven assists in his most recent action, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. Banchero leads his team in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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