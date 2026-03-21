Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Lakers On March 21

Banchero tallied 20 points and seven assists in his most recent action, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. Banchero leads his team in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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