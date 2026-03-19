Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Hornets On March 19

Banchero totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.4 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.2 points per contest.

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