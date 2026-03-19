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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Hornets On March 19

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Banchero totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.4 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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