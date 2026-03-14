FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Heat On March 14

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Banchero recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Banchero paces his team in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Heat rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News