Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Heat On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Banchero recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Banchero paces his team in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Heat rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

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