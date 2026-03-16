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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Hawks On March 16

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Banchero recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 121-117 win over the Heat. Banchero paces his squad in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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