Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Hawks On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Banchero recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 121-117 win over the Heat. Banchero paces his squad in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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