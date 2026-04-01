Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Hawks On April 1

Last time out on March 31, Banchero put up 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 115-111 win over the Suns. Banchero leads his team in points (22.6 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per contest.

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