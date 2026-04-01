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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Hawks On April 1

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 1. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Banchero put up 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 115-111 win over the Suns. Banchero leads his team in points (22.6 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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