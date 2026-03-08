FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Bucks On March 8

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 8. Banchero's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on March 7, Banchero had 25 points and 15 rebounds. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.0 per game), boards (8.6) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks are allowing 115.5 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Paolo Banchero

