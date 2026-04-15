Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On 76ers In Play-In Game

In his most recent game, a 113-108 loss to the Celtics on April 12, Banchero put up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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