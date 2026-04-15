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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On 76ers In Play-In Game

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Banchero's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-108 loss to the Celtics on April 12, Banchero put up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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