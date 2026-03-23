P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

In his last appearance, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Washington put up 21 points and six rebounds. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Warriors are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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