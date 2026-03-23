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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Washington's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Washington put up 21 points and six rebounds. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Warriors are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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