P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Raptors On March 8

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Washington's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6, Washington totaled five points. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

