P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 16

Washington had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in his last game, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 119.8 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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