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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Nuggets On March 25

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Washington's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Washington had nine points and three steals in his last action, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Washington is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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