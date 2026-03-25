P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Nuggets On March 25

Washington had nine points and three steals in his last action, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Washington is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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