P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

In his most recent action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Washington totaled five points. Washington is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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