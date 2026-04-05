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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, April 5. Washington's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Washington totaled five points. Washington is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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