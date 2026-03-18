P.J. Washington And Mavericks Take On Hawks On March 18

In his last action, a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 16, Washington totaled 18 points and seven rebounds. Washington leads his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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