START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
P.J. Washington And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On March 12

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. Washington's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10, Washington had seven points and six rebounds. Washington paces his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 118.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

