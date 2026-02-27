P.J. Washington And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On Feb. 27

In his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Washington had 13 points. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.1 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.