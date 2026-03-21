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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Washington's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Washington totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.7 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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