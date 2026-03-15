P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 15

In his most recent game, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Washington tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds. Washington leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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