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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 15

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Washington's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Washington tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds. Washington leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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