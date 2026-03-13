P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 13

Washington tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Washington paces his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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