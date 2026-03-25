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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Trail Blazers On March 25

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. Dieng's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dieng totaled seven points and seven assists in his last game, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Dieng is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.0 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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