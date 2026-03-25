Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Trail Blazers On March 25

Dieng totaled seven points and seven assists in his last game, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Dieng is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.0 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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