Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Suns On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Dieng recorded 13 points and two steals in a 128-96 loss to the Jazz. Dieng is averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.