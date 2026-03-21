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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Suns On March 21

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 21. Dieng's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Dieng recorded 13 points and two steals in a 128-96 loss to the Jazz. Dieng is averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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