Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28
Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Dieng's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Dieng had 16 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25. Dieng is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.