Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Dieng had 16 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25. Dieng is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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