FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Dieng's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Dieng had 16 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25. Dieng is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News