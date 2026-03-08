FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ousmane Dieng
Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Magic On March 8

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Dieng's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

Dieng totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his last action, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7. Dieng is averaging 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

