Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Magic On March 8

Dieng totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his last action, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7. Dieng is averaging 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.