Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Jazz On March 7

In his last action, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4, Dieng had 14 points. Dieng is averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.