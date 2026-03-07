FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Jazz On March 7

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Dieng's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4, Dieng had 14 points. Dieng is averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News