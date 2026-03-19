Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Jazz On March 19

Dieng tallied 19 points in his last game, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Dieng is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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