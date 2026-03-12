FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Heat On March 12

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 12. Dieng's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Dieng put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 129-114 loss to the Suns on March 10. Dieng is averaging 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

