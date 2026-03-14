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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Hawks On March 14

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 14. Dieng's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Dieng didn't score in his last appearance, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12. Dieng is averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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