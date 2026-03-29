Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Clippers On March 29

Dieng totaled 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Dieng is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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