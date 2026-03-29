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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Clippers On March 29

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 29. Dieng's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dieng totaled 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Dieng is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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