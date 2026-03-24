Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Clippers On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21, Dieng tallied 11 points. Dieng is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 113.0 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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