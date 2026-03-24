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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Square Off Against Clippers On March 23

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 23. Dieng's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21, Dieng tallied 11 points. Dieng is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 113.0 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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