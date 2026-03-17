Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Timberwolves On March 17

In his last game on March 16, Ighodaro posted four points, eight assists and two steals in a 120-112 loss to the Celtics. Ighodaro is averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per game.

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