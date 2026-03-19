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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Face Spurs On March 19

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Ighodaro's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Ighodaro put up 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Ighodaro is averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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