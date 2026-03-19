Oso Ighodaro And Suns Face Spurs On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Ighodaro put up 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Ighodaro is averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

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