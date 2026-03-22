Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Raptors On March 22

In his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21, Ighodaro totaled 12 points. Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112 points per game.

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