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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Raptors On March 22

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21, Ighodaro totaled 12 points. Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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