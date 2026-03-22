Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Raptors On March 22
Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21, Ighodaro totaled 12 points. Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.