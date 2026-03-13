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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Face Raptors On March 13

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. Ighodaro's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Ighodaro posted six points, four assists and three blocks in a 123-108 win over the Pacers. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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