Oso Ighodaro And Suns Face Raptors On March 13

In his last game on March 12, Ighodaro posted six points, four assists and three blocks in a 123-108 win over the Pacers. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

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