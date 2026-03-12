Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Pacers On March 12

Ighodaro totaled eight points in his last game, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 119.9 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.