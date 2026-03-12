FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Pacers On March 12

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 12. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ighodaro totaled eight points in his last game, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 119.9 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

