Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

Ighodaro totaled six points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22. Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.4 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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