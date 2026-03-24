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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Ighodaro totaled six points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22. Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.4 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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