Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Jazz On March 28
Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24, Ighodaro tallied 15 points and six rebounds. Ighodaro is averaging 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.