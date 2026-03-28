Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Jazz On March 28

In his last appearance, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24, Ighodaro tallied 15 points and six rebounds. Ighodaro is averaging 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.3 points per contest.

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