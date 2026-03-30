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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Ighodaro's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Ighodaro recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Ighodaro is averaging 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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