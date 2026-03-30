Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

Last time out on March 28, Ighodaro recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Ighodaro is averaging 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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