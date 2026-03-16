Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Celtics On March 16

In his last game on March 13, Ighodaro recorded five points and six rebounds in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.0 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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