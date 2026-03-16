Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Celtics On March 16
Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Ighodaro's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Ighodaro recorded five points and six rebounds in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 107.0 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.