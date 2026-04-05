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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Bulls On April 5

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. Ighodaro's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2, Ighodaro tallied six points and nine rebounds. Ighodaro is averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.6 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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