Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Bulls On April 5

In his most recent game, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2, Ighodaro tallied six points and nine rebounds. Ighodaro is averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.6 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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